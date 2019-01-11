Now, faster trains from 62 stations in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The South Western Railways (SWR) has completed infrastructure work for increasing the speed of trains while using loop lines, and have started the process for a sanction by the Commission of Railway Safety.

In the last seven months, the SWR had successfully completed the initiative at 62 stations in Hubballi - Davengere, Mysuru – Ramanagaram, Arsikere - Chikjajur, Yesvantpur- Omlur, Hospete - Bellari and Yesvantpur- Tumkuru sections, covering 697 km. The speed on turnouts, which trains negotiate for coming on loop lines, has been increased from 15 kmph to 30 kmph, as a result of the initiative. With this move, trains will be able to run at a faster speed while passing through loop lines, which will help maintain punctuality, a release stated.