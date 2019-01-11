Prakash Raj meets Arvind Kejriwal, gets support

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Actor Prakash Raj, who is planning to contest as an independent candidate from Bengaluru Central constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha election, has been assured of full support by Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Prakash Raj met Kejriwal at his Delhi residence on Thursday and sought his support. He is seeking the support of all the opposition parties as well.

Kejriwal urged all opposition parties to come together and support the candidature of Prakash Raj, saying it is a first time ever in the country that the AAP is extending support to an independent Lok Sabha candidate.

But the big challenge for Prakash Raj in the run-up to the Lok Sabha election will be to get the Congress and JD(S) to back his candidature.