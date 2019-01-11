Pregnant woman dies, kin allege medical negligence

By Express News Service

CHAMARAJANAGAR: A 30-year-old pregnant woman died after allegedly being given an injection at the district hospital here on Thursday triggering a protest by her kin. The angry relatives of the woman gathered outside the hospital and staged a protest alleging medical negligence on the part of the doctors that resulted in her death.

The woman, Netravati, was a resident of Dr Ambedkar Colony, and was in the seventh month of her pregnancy. She was suffering from a heart ailment and was undergoing treatment at Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research for the last eight years, District Health Officer Dr Prasad told TNIE. She went to the hospital for a check-up and was given a dosage of ‘Penidure 25’ as she was suffering from rheumatic valve disease.

Later, Netravati fell unconscious. Efforts made by doctors to revive her condition by putting her on a ventilator also failed, he said.