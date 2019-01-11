‘Restrain media from reporting cash seizure case’
Backward Classes Welfare Minister C Puttaranga Shetty on Thursday moved the High Court seeking directions to restrain media from reporting the case of cash allegedly seized from his assistant.
Published: 11th January 2019 06:10 AM | Last Updated: 11th January 2019 07:09 AM | A+A A-
BENGALURU: Backward Classes Welfare Minister C Puttaranga Shetty on Thursday moved the High Court seeking directions to restrain media from reporting the case of cash allegedly seized from his assistant.Police had seized `25.76 lakh from Mohan Kumar in Vidhana Soudha premises on January 4. The hearing was adjourned to January 14. Shetty has moved the high court as a city civil court declined to pass ex-parte injunction order restraining media from reporting the case and ordered only notice to media houses.