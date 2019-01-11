Karnataka yet to warm up to Digilockers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the Digilocker initiative has been around for a few years now, the number of documents issued by the state government to Digilocker users is a paltry 10 crore and needs to be increased in the coming days, Additional Chief Secretary, DPAR (e-governance) Rajeev Chawla said on Thursday. “In the state, so far we have issued 10 crore certificates and this must increase to 500 crore,” he said at a workshop held for government officials to introduce them to Digilocker. Digilocker allows users to store certified copies of various documents in a dedicated cloud space.