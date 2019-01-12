Home States Karnataka

Chandrayaan-2 set for mid-April launch

Chandrayaan-2 will consist of an orbiter, lander and rover.

Published: 12th January 2019 03:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2019 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: India’s second Moon mission — Chandrayaan-2 — will be launched in the middle of April during peak election season. ISRO Chairman K Sivan told presspersons here on Friday that the mission, which was delayed, will now be launched in a window between March 25 and April-end.
Chandrayaan-2 by ISRO is expected to achieve several firsts by landing close to the south pole of the Moon, a region hitherto unexplored by the scientific community.

Chandrayaan-2 will consist of an orbiter, lander and rover. The orbiter will have a lifespan of one year and will collect scientific data during the period, while both the lander and rover will have a life of one lunar day equivalent to 14 Earth days.

Sivan, responding to a question on the change in launch dates of the mission, said that the launch was shifted as “certain tests could not be completed.” “If we missed the February target set earlier, the only window available next for us will be in April,” he said. As a result, Chandrayaan-2 is likely to be launched during mid-April and will take 45 days for it to reach its destination.

“All the landings on the Moon till date were near the equator. By landing near the south pole, we can collect a large amount of scientific data. Moreover, we are expecting a lot of water in the region which will be a significant discovery,” Sivan added.

PSLV consortium

The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle production will be handed over to industry and a consortium has already approached ISRO for the same, he said. “Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and Larsen & Toubro have signed an agreement. Moreover, other companies such as Godrej have evinced interest,” he said.

KNOW THE MISSION

Launch window: March 25-April 30
Lifespan of orbiter: 1 year
Lifespan of lander and rover: 1 lunar day or 14 Earth days

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Q &A with Prabhu Chawla 13: Can biopics win elections?
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp