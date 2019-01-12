Home States Karnataka

Fire from fields destroys forest

About 10 acres of forest was destroyed in Bandipur after the fire set to burn waste in nearby fields spread. Forest personnel, including guards and locals, swung into action to douse the fire.

By Express News Service

MYSURU: About 10 acres of forest was destroyed in Bandipur after the fire set to burn waste in nearby fields spread. Forest personnel, including guards and locals, swung into action to douse the fire. The strong wind worried the forest personnel who feared that it may spread to dry woods at the national park. The incident occurred when the farmers who had grown bitter gourd near Melukamanahalli had set fire to dried up shrubs. The forest department has lodged an FIR against land owner Muneer.

Principal Conservator of Forests Ambadi Mahadev, who also holds additional charge of Bandipur National Park, visited the spot. He held a meeting with forest personnel and directed them to take all precautions. Clarifying that there is no forest fire, he said the department will lodge criminal case against those responsible for forest fires on the fringes.

