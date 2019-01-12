Here, police training begins with laundry

Shreepada Ayachit By

Express News Service

KOPPAL: A row appears to have erupted over the orderly system of the police department of the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) training school, located on the premises of the Indian Reserve Battalion unit near Hosalli village of Koppal taluk.

Head Constable H Hanumantappa has been accused of forcing police recruits at the school to wash his and other higher officials’ clothes besides getting their faces shaved.

As per norms, dhobis and barbers are supposed to to do these tasks. However, the new police recruits, who are undergoing training at the school here, are being made to wash undergarments, clothes and shave faces of their senior officers.

A video of a police recruit washing clothes went viral on social media on Friday creating an uproar. The police constables, who passed out recently, have also uploaded videos on social media in this regard.

Besides the Head Constable, sources said a Chief Drill Officer (CDO) at the school has been harassing new police recruits. “The officers throw work on us and threaten us in case we complain about them. They give clothes for washing and ask us to shave their faces,” said a source from the training school.

A senior police officer from Koppal, however, said the new recruits must refuse to do the work which is not part of their training.