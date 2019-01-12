ISRO to train foreign scientists

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will start training scientists, academicians and engineers from developing countries for the first time on satellite technology, as part of an initiative by the United Nations. Under the programme, UNNATI — Unispace Nanosatellite Assembly and Training — by ISRO, the first batch will start training from January 17 at the UR Rao Satellite Centre.

Speaking to TNIE, ISRO Chairman K Sivan said 32 candidates from 18 countries will take part in the capacity-building programme. The programme will last for a period of two months and participants will be trained in assembling, testing and integrating nano-satellites.

UNNATI was announced by Sivan at Vienna on June 18 last year during the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the First United Nations Conference on the Exploration and Peaceful Use of Outer Space. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Department of Atomic Energy and Department of Space, will inaugurate the programme.

Under the programme, select developing nations have to send candidates for UNNATI.