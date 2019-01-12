Home States Karnataka

ISRO to train foreign scientists

Under the programme, select developing nations have to send candidates for UNNATI.

Published: 12th January 2019 03:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2019 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will start training scientists, academicians and engineers from developing countries for the first time on satellite technology, as part of an initiative by the United Nations. Under the programme, UNNATI — Unispace Nanosatellite Assembly and Training — by ISRO, the first batch will start training from January 17 at the UR Rao Satellite Centre.
Speaking to TNIE, ISRO Chairman K Sivan said 32 candidates from 18 countries will take part in the capacity-building programme. The programme will last for a period of two months and participants will be trained in assembling, testing and integrating nano-satellites.

UNNATI was announced by Sivan at Vienna on June 18 last year during the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the First United Nations Conference on the Exploration and Peaceful Use of Outer Space. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Department of Atomic Energy and Department of Space, will inaugurate the programme.

Under the programme, select developing nations have to send candidates for UNNATI.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Q &A with Prabhu Chawla 13: Can biopics win elections?
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp