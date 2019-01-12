Karnataka Chief Justice Dinesh Maheshwari named for Supreme Court posting

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Supreme Court collegium, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, has recommended the name of Karnataka High Court Chief Justice Dinesh Maheshwari for elevation to the Supreme Court.

The collegium on Thursday unanimously resolved to recommend Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice Sanjiv Khanna of the Delhi High Court, to the Union government for appointment.

At present, there are five vacancies; the SC is functioning with 26 judges, against the sanctioned strength of 31 judges.

Activist CJ

Justice Dinesh Maheshwari’s concern for Bengaluru was apparent when the bench he headed took serious note of unauthorised hoardings, potholes and garbage issues in Bengaluru and made the BBMP implement rules on these issues.

Justice Maheshwari was appointed Rajasthan High Court judge in September 2004, and transferred to Allahabad High Court in July 2014. He was elevated as Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court in 2016 and transferred to the Karnataka High Court in 2018. Justice Maheshwari stands at No. 21 in the combined seniority of High Court judges on all-India basis.