Man’s letter in blood to CM goes unanswered

VIJAYAPURA: A 26-year-old man has written a 10-page letter with his blood and sent it to the Chief Minister appealing him to establish educational institutions in his town. Vijayranjan Joshi, a resident of Naltwad town in Muddibehal taluk and an employee at a private firm, wrote the letter addressed to the Chief Minister, Education Minister, Muddibehal legislator and Deputy Commissioner on November 10 last year. However, two months later, he is yet to hear from the CM’s office.

Drawing his blood in a syringe with the help of his friend, Joshi wrote the letter with a peacock feather. In his letter, he had requested the CM and Education Minister to open a government high school, intermediate and degree college at Naltwad, which has a population of over 25,000.

On April 6 last year, he had written a six-page letter with his blood on the same issue and sent it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After four months, he received a reply from the PM’s office saying that the chief secretary had been directed to sanction the government school and college for the town. But till date, nothing has moved.

An exasperated Joshi said on Friday, “We are exhausted with requesting the local politicians and officials concerned to sanction the educational institutions. It is a town which has a population over 25,000 and every day students have to travel over 20 km to Muddibehal for education. It is sad that we don’t have a single government school or college in this town.”

“Almost eight months ago, I wrote a letter to the PM and received a reply in August. The letter read that the officials concerned will fix the problem in the earliest. But till date, no work or discussion has taken place,” he added.

“Writing a letter to the CM is my last attempt. The only reason I wrote a letter in blood is to make the politicians and officials know the suffering that students are facing in the town. I hope at least the CM will respond after reading the letter,” said Joshi.

Speaking to TNIE, Deputy Commissioner Sanjay B Shettannavar said, “The government cannot open schools and colleges in all the towns. We will also look into the issue, and if necessary, we will open one institution,” the DC said.