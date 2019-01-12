Parties use Ayodhya issue for their benefit, says Raj

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Actor-turned politician Prakash Raj on Friday blamed various political parties for using Ayodhya issue for their benefit.Prakash was in Bengaluru to inaugurate a photography exhibition on Ayodhya by activist and photographer

Sudhir Shetty at Chitrakala Parishat. He said the scenario in Ayodhya was far different from what has been portrayed. “There is no hatred among people from different communities in Ayodhya. It is all done by various political parties for their benefit,’’he added.

On contesting Lok Sabha election, the actor said he has already announced to contest election from Bengaluru Central. “I want to become the voice of the people in the Parliament and hence I am coming into politics, contesting as an independent from Bengaluru Central. I will release the manifesto soon,’’ he added.

“Aam Aadmi Party is coming to my support. Likewise many people are extending their support. I will reveal this in the coming days,’’he said.

Over reservation quota for upper caste poor, he said there are only two types of people - rich and poor. There is no harm in giving reservation to economically backward people. “But this should not turn into another lie of Prime Minister Modi.”