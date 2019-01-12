Soak in fun and adventure with Udupi heli-rides

Prakash Samaga By

Express News Service

UDUPI: Joy, adventure and thrill beckon those who want to fly high in a helicopter. Following a good response in the previous two years, the Udupi district administration is organising chopper rides till January 13.

Introduced in Udupi for the first time in February 15, 2016, helicopter rides were started to give a boost to tourism. The rides are being operated by Chipsan Aviation this time too.Sudesh Shetty, proprietor of Mantra Tourism Development Company which has been entrusted with the task of developing tourism in Udupi, said in these joy rides, from NCC Ground, Adi Udupi, people can get a bird’s-eye view of Udupi as well as the scenic Malpe beach.

A joy ride of eight minutes covering Malpe beach, Manipal and Kodi Bengre will cost `2,500 per person and an adventure ride of 10 minutes covering the same places will cost `3,000.Anita B R, assistant director of Tourism Department, Udupi district, said, ‘’We expect over 30 rides in a day. In each ride, six persons can be accommodated.”Special stress has been given on safety, according to the authorities.