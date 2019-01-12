Home States Karnataka

Soak in fun and adventure with Udupi heli-rides

Joy, adventure and thrill beckon those who want to fly high in a helicopter.

Published: 12th January 2019 03:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2019 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Prakash Samaga
Express News Service

UDUPI: Joy, adventure and thrill beckon those who want to fly high in a helicopter. Following a good response in the previous two years, the Udupi district administration is organising chopper rides till January 13.

Introduced in Udupi for the first time in February 15, 2016, helicopter rides were started to give a boost to tourism. The rides are being operated by Chipsan Aviation this time too.Sudesh Shetty, proprietor of Mantra Tourism Development Company which has been entrusted with the task of developing tourism in Udupi, said in these joy rides, from NCC Ground, Adi Udupi, people can get a bird’s-eye view of Udupi as well as the scenic Malpe beach.

A joy ride of eight minutes covering Malpe beach, Manipal and Kodi Bengre will cost `2,500 per person and an adventure ride of 10 minutes covering the same places will cost `3,000.Anita B R, assistant director of Tourism Department, Udupi district, said, ‘’We expect over 30 rides in a day. In each ride, six persons can be accommodated.”Special stress has been given on safety, according to the authorities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Q &A with Prabhu Chawla 13: Can biopics win elections?
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp