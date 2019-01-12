Some pain is always there in an alliance: KPCC President Dinesh Gundu Rao

Bansy Kalappa By

BENGALURU: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President Dinesh Gundu Rao has admitted that there are issues with the Congress-JD(S) alliance, but is confident that the differences will be resolved. The alliance is hoping to win 25 seats in the state, he said in an interview.

Excerpts

Is the Congress-Janata Dal(Secular) alliance in pain?

Some pain is always there in an alliance. We have mechanisms to redress it. Let us remember that neither JD(S) nor Congress has a majority. We have come together to keep in check a dictatorial government, which has no respect for the rule of law. We have done it in the interest of the nation, so there is a larger intention.

Till the Congress’ surprise victories in three states, the alliance with the JD(S) was fine. What has gone wrong?

We have rules not to speak about this in public, which applies to both parties. It has been already discussed and agreed upon by both parties. We have spoken to H D Deve Gowda and Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy. It is agreed that whatever we say, we will not discuss contentious issues in public.

Your MLA Sudhakar is upset after his appointment as chairman of the pollution control board was not approved by the government.

Party discipline is important. We will not tolerate indiscipline.

Ramesh Jarkiholi has threatened to resign.

He is a five-time MLA from the Congress. My only appeal to him is that he should not fall prey to the advice of others. I urge him not to listen to “others” because they are seeking to use him as a sacrificial lamb.

In seat-sharing with the JD(S), will you retain the seats that the Congress currently holds?

We will be meeting after Sankranti. Our strategy will be to win more than 25 seats.

Can Congress votes be transferred to the JD(S) or that of JD(S) to the Congress?

Yes. If we work sincerely, it is possible. We have demonstrated it in Shivamogga, where Madhu Bangarappa, a JD(S) candidate, lost by just 52,000 votes though the JD(S) has very little presence.