Student accuses staffer of rape on campus

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: A post-graduate student of the Central University of Karnataka has lodged a police complaint against two varsity staffers, accusing one of them of raping her. The other staffer sexually harassed her, she has said in her complaint filed at the Narona Police Station. Both the accused men were taken into police custody for questioning, and released later.

Kalaburagi SP Shashikumar told the media on Friday that the girl, who is a resident of the women’s hostel at the university, has stated in her complaint that she went to the mess on December 30 to ask about the delay in dinner service, when a staffer in the kitchen, Anil, told her that it would take some time for them to serve dinner.

He also sexually harassed her, the student said. She managed to come out of the mess and was going to the hostel, when another staffer, Guru, told her that he would accompany her to the hostel. When they were on their way, he dragged her into the bushes and raped her, the girl said in her complaint.

Shashikumar said that after receiving the complaint, the police took Anil and Guru into custody and interrogated them. The victim has been subjected to medical checkup but the details of the medical report cannot be shared with the press, he said. After the student received psychological counselling, her parents took her to their native place. A case has been registered at the Narona Police station.