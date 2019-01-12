TDP MLC moves K’taka HC against CBI case

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Vakati Narayan Reddy, TDP MLC from Andhra Pradesh, has moved the Karnataka HC, seeking quashing of an FIR and chargesheet filed against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in relation to a case of economic offence.

Reddy, who is also Managing Director of VNR Infrastructures, said the complaint filed by the Industrial Finance Corporation of India Limited (IFCI) does not make out the commission of an offence.

The FIR or chargesheet filed by the police does not in any manner indicate consent having been given by the Government of Karnataka for the CBI, under Section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act. Therefore, the FIR and chargesheet are liable to be quashed, he prayed to the HC.

The case was registered against Reddy by the CBI, based on the complaint dated May 3, 2017, filed by Pooja Tiku, Deputy General Manager (Law), IFCI Limited, New Delhi, under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

According to the complaint, Reddy, the second accused, and seven others had entered into a criminal conspiracy in 2014-16 to cheat IFCI Limited, Bengaluru. On Friday, Justice P S Dinesh Kumar adjourned the case to January 18 for further hearing.