Home States Karnataka

Will it be Nikhil from Mandya?

The JD(S) has a strong presence in Mandya, winning the seat in 2014 and the bypoll in 2018, besides sweeping all the eight constituencies in the assembly elections last year.

Published: 12th January 2019 03:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2019 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: With the JD(S) clearing the decks for Prajwal Revanna to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Hassan, and party patriarch H D Deve Gowda planning to enter the fray from Bengaluru North constituency, local party leaders have started lobbying for Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil to take the plunge from Mandya.

Though sitting MP L R Shivarame Gowda is likely to throw his hat in the ring and may prevail on Deve Gowda and  Kumaraswamy, the Mandya ZP chief and other leaders have come out in the open and extended an invite to Nikhil.

This has put the MP and other aspirants in a fix as they cannot air their views or speak against such a proposal. A group of local leaders has claimed that the people of Mandya have reposed faith in Deve Gowda’s family, which has continued to fight for Cauvery, the lifeline of Mandya.

