H D Kumaraswamy criticises PM Modi for mocking him

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and Congress leaders on Saturday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for mocking the CM over a statement that he claimed he never made. “I am amused to see the Prime Minister react to a statement which I never made. After farm loan, this is the second time he is reacting to false information or statement,” Kumaraswamy said.

Addressing a BJP national convention in New Delhi, Modi said that Kumaraswamy is made to work like a clerk by the Congress, referring to media reports which q u o t e d sources saying that Kumaraswamy complained to party workers that he is only taking orders from Congress leaders. “Such statements by the PM won’t deter our coalition government from the development agenda,” Kumaraswamy added.

Former prime minister and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda accused Modi of twisting the statements to his convenience. “Can the PM also talk about the bitter experience the JD(S) faced when it had formed an alliance with his party in Karnataka?” he asked. Congress leaders too questioned the PM’s moral right to make such a comment. Leader of Congress party in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge asked Modi to behave responsibly and restrain from making such remarks. Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara said, “The PM may have been disturbed by the results of the recent assembly polls in five states and hence is making such statements.

Modi also seems to be worried that he may not come back to power after the Lok Sabha elections," he added. KPCC campaign committee chief H K Patil said Modi is making a political statement about how the Congress is treating the CM. "The PM, who never takes his own External Affairs Minister into confidence while deciding on India's foreign policy and never respects his own party senior leaders like L K Advani, has no moral right to talk about the Congress" Patil said.