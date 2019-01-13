Home States Karnataka

Irked with chaos on road, Khader turns traffic cop 

To accusations of him making an easy way for himself on the wrong turn, Khader said if the path was prohibited, it should have been properly closed and not mislead people. 

District minister U T Kahder manages traffic near Pumpwell junction, Mangaluru, on Saturday | express

MANGALURU: Frustrated with the frequent traffic chaos on the National Highway near the Pumpwell junction, district minister U T Khader, turned into a traffic cop himself and helped clear the rush on Saturday noon. 

He was seen clearing vehicles choked at a turn on the NH, in a video clip that Is making rounds on social media. 

The minister, who claimed to have a schedule-packed day on Saturday, told TNIE that he was held up in the spot for at least ten minutes before he decided to step down and act on it. Its not uncommon, he said, that the traffic on the stretch is a complete mess. 

