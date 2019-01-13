Home States Karnataka

KSRTC proposes new route from Bengaluru to Ooty

The agreement between KSRTC and Tamil Nadu State Road Transport Corporation is likely to be signed in February.

Published: 13th January 2019 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2019 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

KSRTC, bus, Karnataka bus

Image of a KSRTC bus used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Shadab Akhtar Rabbani)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has proposed to introduce an alternative route between Bengaluru and Udhagamandalam (Ooty) that is expected to reduce travel time by one and a half hours. The agreement between KSRTC and Tamil Nadu State Road Transport Corporation is likely to be signed in February.

As per the present agreement, 14 buses are being operated between Bengaluru and Udhagamandalam, seven from each corporation. The existing route from Bengaluru is via the Mysuru-Bengaluru highway. It passes through Mysuru via Nanjangudu, Gundlupet, Bandipur and Gudalur. It’s a 310 km journey and takes eight and half hours. Out of seven buses, only two are allowed to do night journeys as the Forest Department has restricted the number of vehicles during the night journey through Bandipur. The proposed route is Bengaluru- Krishnagiri-Thoppur -Anthiyur-Sathyamangala- Metupalya-Udhagamandalam. This is around 360 km, 50 km more than the existing route.

However, since there will be no ghat section, travelling time will be reduced. The travel time will be seven hours as against 8 hours 30 minutes. This will also save fuel. Prabhakar Reddy, Divisional Controller, Bengaluru Central Division, told TNIE the narrow lane between Udhagamandalam and Gudalur is a ghat section. This will take more time in travelling. With the proposed route, this ghat section will be avoided and travel time will be saved.

“Also this stretch will avoid Mysuru-Bengaluru highyway which sees bumper-to-bumper traffic, especially on weekends, which takes more time. By avoiding buses on the Mysuru-Bengaluru road, it will lessen the burden on that stretch,’’ Reddy said. Another advantage is that more buses can ply. “The existing route has Bandipur forest and there is restriction on the number of buses as it involves Forest Department permission. The proposed route does not have forests and any number of buses, even during the night, can be operated. Out of 360 km in the proposed stretch, 150 km is on National Highway and it is tolled at Krishnagiri and Attibele. With tolled road, speed can be more,’’ he said. However he said this will happen only if both the states agree.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KSRTC Bengaluru to Ooty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Q &A with Prabhu Chawla 13: Can biopics win elections?
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp