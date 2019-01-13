Man who posed as NASA scientist held

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A man who posed as a NASA scientist and duped many women of money, was arrested from Sullia, in Dakshina Kannada district on Friday and brought to Bengaluru on Saturday.

The accused is Praveen N (34), managing director of a firm called Simply Science based in the city. Police said 10 women had complained against him at Annapoorneshwari Nagar police station last September. Pretending to be a NASA scientist, he had asked them to invest `4 lakh each in his firm and promised a profit of `1 lakh per month.

The investors grew suspicious as the promised returns were not realised. Although he had agreed to return the women their money after being summoned at the police station, the eight cheques totalling `27 lakh issued by him bounced. Another complaint was registered at Jnanabharathi police station.