Home States Karnataka

Rare pyroclastic rock found in KGF

A rare pyroclastic rock was found in the tiny Peddapalli village, which lies 4 km from KGF and 100 km from Bengaluru.

Published: 13th January 2019 03:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2019 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

Rare pyroclastic rock found in Peddapalli village of Kolar district |Express

By V Velayudham
Express News Service

KOLAR: A rare pyroclastic rock was found in the tiny Peddapalli village, which lies 4 km from KGF and 100 km from Bengaluru. Geological Survey of India communicated to the district administration to survey nearby lands to know where the rock was formed.

Accordingly, Deputy Commissioner J Manjunath instructed deputy director of land records Gopalaiah to survey the place from where the rock was found.

Speaking to TNIE, Manjunath said that during the survey, it was identified that the rock was formed in two different survey numbers – 15 and 17. 

He said that the survey report details have been forwarded to Survey Department of India.

Marking of Chola kings

Senior citizen Muniyappa  shows seven small carved holes in the rock and a map. He says his grandfather had said that kings of the Chola dynasty who discovered gold in the KGF region, also marked a drawing on the rock. Scientist and former director of National Institute of Rock Mechanics Venkateshwarlu said, “Lava that comes on to the surface, cools and forms rocks known as pyroclastic rock.”

“It has nothing to do with Bharat Gold Mines Limited (BGML),” he said. Speaking on volcanic rocks, he said it is formed from lava that gushes from volcanos directly.  The geological department might preserve the rock for historical purpose.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Q &A with Prabhu Chawla 13: Can biopics win elections?
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp