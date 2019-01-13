Rare pyroclastic rock found in KGF

V Velayudham By

Express News Service

KOLAR: A rare pyroclastic rock was found in the tiny Peddapalli village, which lies 4 km from KGF and 100 km from Bengaluru. Geological Survey of India communicated to the district administration to survey nearby lands to know where the rock was formed.

Accordingly, Deputy Commissioner J Manjunath instructed deputy director of land records Gopalaiah to survey the place from where the rock was found.

Speaking to TNIE, Manjunath said that during the survey, it was identified that the rock was formed in two different survey numbers – 15 and 17.

He said that the survey report details have been forwarded to Survey Department of India.

Marking of Chola kings

Senior citizen Muniyappa shows seven small carved holes in the rock and a map. He says his grandfather had said that kings of the Chola dynasty who discovered gold in the KGF region, also marked a drawing on the rock. Scientist and former director of National Institute of Rock Mechanics Venkateshwarlu said, “Lava that comes on to the surface, cools and forms rocks known as pyroclastic rock.”

“It has nothing to do with Bharat Gold Mines Limited (BGML),” he said. Speaking on volcanic rocks, he said it is formed from lava that gushes from volcanos directly. The geological department might preserve the rock for historical purpose.