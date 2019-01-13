SP and BSP tie-up may put Congress under pressure in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have kept the Congress out of their alliance to take on the BJP in Uttar Pradesh in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The move is likely to put pressure on the Congress in Karnataka when the party leaders start negotiations for seat sharing in the next few days. The Congress’ coalition partner JD(S) is demanding 12 of the Lok Sabha 28 seats and may settle for nine or ten seats.

However, selection of seats will be the most difficult part of the negotiations as JD(S), which has a strong base in South Karnataka, will be eyeing most seats from this region. After being left out of the SP-BSP alliance in UP, Congress will be under some pressure to negotiate seat sharing as it cannot be seen as if the party is going to the LS polls without any allies. Analysts, however, feel that it may not have an impact in the state as Congress in Karnataka is in a better position to negotiate and JD(S) too has no option. “I don’t think the UP alliance announcement puts any additional pressure on Congress to concede to JD(S) demands,” said political analyst Prof Sandeep Shastri.

According to him, in Karnataka, Congress is a force and a larger party in the alliance,while in UP, it is on back foot and struggling to retain its four or fifth position. “In Karnataka, Congress will get into the negotiations with much greater strength and JD (S) that started the negotiations by pitching for 12, may even agree for seven or eight seats,” he said. “Even in UP, I won’t be surprised if the SP-BSP decides to accommodate Congress by giving four or five seats. This is a start of the process. “ Political analyst Prof Harish Ramaswamy says the SP-BSP alliance will not impact JD(S) and Congress negotiation for seat sharing as both parties do not have any option to do well.

“In Karnataka, the alliance works for both parties as results have shown that Congress and JD(S) have done well when they have faced elections together,” he said. “Congress may accept nine or 10 seats, but it will go with JD(S). The JD(S) too has no other option as it has to either go with the Congress or go alone,” he added. In the next few days, senior leaders from both parties are likely to start discussions on seat sharing. Congress campaign committee chief H K Patil said they have already announced the decision to face the election together.

‘SP, BSP took hasty decision’

Opposition leader in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said, “The BSP and SP have taken a very hasty decision. They should have taken others also into confidence.” Asked if this would be disadvantageous to Congress, he said, “All like-minded parties have to come together to fight against RSS and BJP’s dictatorial attitude. They have become autocratic and are taking unilateral decisions and interfering with the functioning of autonomous bodies. Modiji never clarifies in Parliament but speaks only outside. Even on policy matters, he speaks outside Parliament. He takes revenge against those who do not tow his line. The Constitution and democracy are not safe. That is why alliances are important and it is good for like-minded parties to come together.’’