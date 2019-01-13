Star Air to link Belagavi with Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Amid the delay in introduction of flights under UDAN-3 from Belagavi, Star Air has decided to operate flights between the city and Bengaluru starting February 5.

The airline has already posted information about the flights which it will operate between the two cities on its website.

Except on Tuesdays, the flight will leave Bengaluru at 1.25 pm and reach Belagavi at 2.30 pm. Later, it will take off from Belagavi at 3 pm and land in Bengaluru at 4.05 pm.

On Tuesdays, the flight will leave Bengaluru at 4.30 pm and reach Belagavi at 5.35 pm and then leave Belagavi at 6 pm and reach Bengaluru at 7.05 pm. At present, there is a daily flight to Kempegowda International Airport from Belagavi.