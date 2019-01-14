Home States Karnataka

Endosulfan poisoning: 16 Karnataka villagers out of danger, discharged from hospital

Endosulfan compensation.

By Shreyas H S
Express News Service

YADGIR: As many as 16 people, including two children, who were hospitalised between January 9 and January 11, after consuming water suspected to have been poisoned with Endosulfan, an insecticide, in Teggelli and Shakapur villages of Shorapur taluk, have been discharged.

One of the victims, Honnamma (65) died while on her way to hospital on January 10, in Kalaburagi. The woman was referred to a hospital in Kalaburagi due to the lack of medical facilities in Yadgir.

However, the rest of the victims, including two children, aged below 10 years, are out of danger.

Pump operator Mounesh was taken to hospital after he complained of sickness. It was Mounesh who informed people of Teggelli and Shakapur about the contaminated water after his mother Nagamma complained of nausea.

He later closed the valve to avoid a massive tragedy which could have occurred. The incident took place on January 9.

