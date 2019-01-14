Home States Karnataka

Kuppam-Marikuppam rail line stalled over land acquisition in Andhra Pradesh

Railway Track

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By V Velayudham & S. Lalitha
Express News Service

KOLAR/BENGALURU: A new railway line, sanctioned between Marikuppam in Karnataka and Kuppam in Andhra Pradesh six years ago, is stuck due to land acquisition issues with the neighbouring state. With land problems in Karnataka getting resolved in December 2018, the Railways has just handed over Rs 17.66 crore to Andhra Pradesh as advance compensation for their land, to speed up the process. 

The 23.88-km Broad Gauge line connecting the two states was sanctioned in the Railway budget 2012-2013, with the project cost estimated to be Rs  279.54 crore. It runs 5.7km in Karnataka and the remaining 18km in Andhra Pradesh. Two railway stations, Virupakshpura and Dravid University, will come up on the Kuppam-Marikuppam line. 

The line, when completed, will offer much relief to those residing in Bangarpet, KGF, Kuppam and Marikuppam, as it offers an alternative route to goods trains. 

Chief Engineer, Constructions, of South Western Railway (SWR) zone, Alok Tiwari told TNIE, “We acquired 70.5 acres of land needed within Karnataka in November 2018, and preliminary work has already begun. Altogether, 49.71 acres were handed over by Bharat Gold Mines Limited, and 22 acres by the state government.” 

The Railways is yet to gain possession of 220 acres of land required in Andhra Pradesh, he added.  
SWR General Manager Ajay Kumar Singh said, “We paid a compensation amount of Rs 17.66 crore to the Deputy Commissioner in Chittoor last week, in connection with this land.”

Tiwari said that the acquisition did not prove exorbitant as the land required was in a remote hilly area, with some of it passing through the forest too. 

Kolar MP and former Union Minister for Railways K H Muniyappa said the line would be ready within two years. Muniyappa visited Marikuppam with his daughter and KGF MLA Roopakala Shashidhar, and Singh on Saturday, to inspect work. 

