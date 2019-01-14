MB Patil a monkey, child who knows nothing: Congress leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa

By Express News Service

DAVANGERE: Former minister and senior Congress leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa has compared Home Minister MB Patil to a monkey and said that he was a child who knew nothing.

A war of words broke out between senior Congress leaders following Shivashankarappa’s comment, at a Veerashaiva meet in Davangere on Saturday, which some leaders in the party had unsuccessfully tried to divide Veerashaivas and Lingayats with money and won elections in their constituency.

“The fire (the demand for a separate religion tag for Lingayats) has not been doused yet. Some people played divisive politics with money. Since the election is around the corner, they are raising the Lingayat issue again,” he said.

‘Shamanur is greedy’

“There will not be any influence of my power and position, but the legal battle over the Lingayat religion issue will continue,” said MB Patil. Speaking to reporters on Sunday, he said that Shamanur is a senior leader and like a father figure. “But his statements show that he is greedy and only concerned about his family,” Patil said.