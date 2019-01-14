Tamed elephant attacks mahout at Dubare Camp in Karnataka

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: A tamed elephant at the Dubare Elephant Camp in Kushalnagar, which has a track record of going rogue, attacked a mahout, seriously injuring him, on Sunday morning.

The injured Naveen (30) was treated at Kushalnagar hospital and was later shifted to a Mysuru hospital.

The elephant, nine-year-old Karthik, was born and bought up at the Dubare Elephant Camp. He had claimed the lives of two others— a mahout and a trainee —at the camp in 2018.

On Sunday, the pachyderm trampled Naveen when the latter was giving water to the elephant. "Karthik drank the water given by Naveen. When Naveen was leaving the spot, Karthik attacked him with his tusks and seriously injured him," said another mahout, who witnessed the attack.

The commotion alerted other mahouts who rushed to the spot and reined in Karthik.

