Kannada activist Patil Puttappa turns 100 today

Express News Service

HUBBALLI/HAVERI: Noted journalist and Kannada activist Patil Puttappa turns 100 on Monday.

Born in Haveri in 1919 on the day of Makara Sankranti, Puttappa was the main force behind the Unification of Karnataka.

Several programmes and celebrations are planned in Hubballi and Dharwad on Sunday. Karnataka Vidhyavardhaka Sangha, Dharwad, which is headed by Puttappa, has planned a grand function, where the writer will be honoured. Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, former chief minister Siddaramaiah and former Maharashtra chief minister Sharad Pawar are expected to participate in the function.

Puttappa who was born in Haveri moved to Dharwad for education.

In 1948, he was responsible for bringing the first resolution for the unification of Karnataka in Davangere. He was actively involved in agitations for the unification of the state and Gokak Movement, and Mahadayi struggle. Being an avid Kannada writer, who has a strong hold on other languages, Puttappa is loved by all.

Currently, he heads the Vidhyavardhaka Sangha and is also involved in all Kannada-related programmes. He was honoured during the recently held Kannada Sahitya Sammelana in Dharwad.