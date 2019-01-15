BJP asks its MLAs to stay put in Delhi even as poaching game is on in Karnataka

Bansy Kalappa By

BENGALURU: Who is poaching who seems to be the big question in Karnataka politics where fresh doubts are being raised over the survival of the JD(S)-Congress coalition government. In a new twist to the unravelling political drama, the BJP is said to have herded all its MLAs in New Delhi. BJP legislators from Karnataka who were supposed to return after the party’s national council meet have been asked to stay put in Delhi till further instructions.

This surprising move comes even as the Congress has begun taking damage control measures alleging poaching attempts by the BJP. A few Congress MLAs going incommunicado had set off allegations of horse-trading in JD(S)-Congress and BJP camps with parties focusing on keeping their flock together.

“We are not trying to topple the government. They have a majority. In fact, the JD(S) is trying to poach 2-3 MLAs of BJP,” said BJP state chief BS Yeddyurappa. At least 90 BJP MLAs have been asked to stay put in Delhi.​

Meanwhile, DyCM G Parameshwara—at a breakfast meeting called to discuss the budget on Monday — asked his party ministers to keep an eye on MLAs from their respective districts. But both CM HD Kumaraswamy and the Congress claimed that the government was under no threat.

Playing down reports of threat to the government, Parameshwara said, “BJP leaders have been saying that this government is going to fall. But nothing of that sort will happen. There are absolutely no problems for this government.”

While acknowledging that some party MLAs had gone incommunicado, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara said that they may have gone on a holiday or a casual visit. “Nobody has said they are going to BJP,” he said. Congress leaders have also been asked to refrain from making any comments on ‘Operation Lotus’ publicly after minister D K Shivakumar created a storm on Sunday claiming that three MLAs were in Mumbai.

Sources from the Congress said that three MLAs — Mahesh Kumathalli from Athani, B Nagendra from Ballari and Ramesh Jarkiholi from Gokak — are in Mumbai. Names of independent MLA and former minister R Shankar, BC Patil, Shivaram Hebbar and Umesh Jadhav are also featuring in the list of Congress dissidents.

“I have information about which resort in Mumbai has been booked to accommodate Congress and JD(S) MLAs and under which BJP MLA’s name. I also know it is a futile effort by Yeddyurappa. I don’t have the necessity to poach MLAs from BJP. We have sufficient numbers. I will reveal more details at an appropriate time,” said Kumaraswamy. Accusing the BJP of attempting to poach MLAs, Kumaraswamy rubbished the saffron party’s allegations of their (BJP) MLAs being contacted.

The BJP, which is reaching out to disgruntled Congress MLAs, is not taking any chances and has asked its legislators to stay back in the national capital. After attending the party’s national executive meeting, BJP legislators were scheduled to return on Monday night. BJP national joint general secretary B L Santosh told The New Indian Express that the party MLAs are in New Delhi to discuss Lok Sabha elections.

Why are Karnataka legislators still in New Delhi, while other legislators have returned home? Is it to ensure that they are not poached?

BJP legislators are in Delhi to discuss Lok Sabha elections, as Karnataka needs to contribute 20 MPs to Parliament.

Three Congress MLAs are holed up in Mumbai?

I am also reading in the media, not 3 but 12, I need to verify.

What about the strategy for the Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka?

We will depend on NaMo, BS Yeddyurappa, BJP’s organisation and NDA’s national schemes.

Together, Congress-JD(S) have over 50 per cent vote share. How will vote transfer hurt the BJP?

The JD(S)-Congress will not be able to transfer votes to each other comfortably. We have a chance to pick up 2-3 seats more than the earlier tally of 17. With simple mathematics of assembly seats, they have the advantage in 15 seats, we have the advantage in 13 seats. We have a concentrated vote share of 42%. We should look at anything in the range of 20 seats.

What influence will the SP-BSP alliance in UP have on Karnataka?

It will not influence the elections in Karnataka.

‘Confident of winning at least 22 LS seats’

BJP state president BS Yeddyurappa, in an interview with TNIE, says the party is fully focused on the Lok Sabha polls and is confident of winning at least 22 seats in the state