BJP working on plan to win at least 22 seats in Karnataka: BS Yeddyurappa

BENGALURU: Amid speculation that the BJP is attempting to destabilise the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka, BJP state president BS Yeddyurappa says the party is now fully focused on the Lok Sabha elections and confident of winning over 22 seats in the state.

“We have already started working on our plan to win at least 22 seats of the 28 at stake in Karnataka. Only election results will tell you how we countered these two parties and won,” he told The New Indian Express.

Did Karnataka figure in the deliberations at the BJP National Council?

First, I wish the people of Karnataka a happy Sankranthi. Let this festival of harvest and celestial change bring in a bounty of good for them. The plenary session was called to discuss the party’s course of action in the Lok Sabha elections, and there is no question of discussing any state or region. It was a discussion on how BJP should return to power, facing the motley crowd of opposition parties.

This meet is intended to boost the morale of workers and leaders.

After the 3-0 defeat in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, is the BJP introspecting on its Karnataka strategy?

There is no need to compare the results of these three states with Karnataka’s political situation. Politics in the Hindi heartland is different from South India, especially Karnataka, where BJP is a formidable force to take on Congress and JD(S) separately or unitedly.

BJP won 17 seats in Karnataka, a position which is under threat because of the Congress-JD(S) alliance. Together, the alliance vote share is higher. How do you seek to counter this challenge?

The BJP is a formidable force in Karnataka. In politics, 2+ 2 does not make 4. We’ve already started working on our plan to win at least 22 of the 28 seats in Karnataka. Only elections results will tell you how we won.

Does the SP-BSP ‘Bua-Bhatija’ alliance, as Amit Shah named it, in Uttar Pradesh have any ramifications on Karnataka?

To be frank, in UP also, the Bua-Bhatija combine will not make any impact on BJP’s electoral fortunes. The situation in Karnataka is totally different -- here, the BJP network and potential of workers is very strong. Both Congress and JD(S) are scared to take on BJP in Karnataka.

In 2014, you had a Modi wave, this time what is your strategy for Karnataka?

This time, it is Modi’s leadership. Along with a governance free of scandal and corruption, good work and pro-people schemes such as Ayushman Bharat Yojana and Ujala (free gas scheme) will help BJP return to power.

Ananth Kumar is no longer with you, how will it affect your electoral fortunes?

Definitely, we miss Ananth Kumar, who was a good organizer. Party cadre and leaders have to work overtime to fill the gap caused by his death. Unlike the Congress, BJP is a people’s party and has its own inherent strength to overcome the loss. For instance, with the death of Pramod Mahajan and Gopinath Munde, the party suffered a huge loss but recovered, and Fadnavis emerged.

Congress and JD(S) are looking at 25 seats in Karnataka...

(Laughing) These two parties are right in their expectations. Congress will win 5 and Janata Dal (S) will win 2 seats, which if reversed will be 25! We will win the remaining 21 seats.

Will you accommodate all 17 winners of 2014?

The party leadership will decide on this.

How will you deal with anti-incumbency, because some of them have won for the second or third time from the same constituency?

In Parliament elections, the anti-incumbency factor is “inconsequential”. It is the national policy and leadership which counts. Unity among party leaders and workers, along with hard work, will take care of all other factors, be it anti-incumbency or Congress-JD(S) unity. We are not bothered, our goal is to win the elections and add at least 22 seats to the BJP’s national kitty.