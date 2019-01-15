MLA poaching crisis in Karnataka reaches Delhi
According to sources, Siddaramaiah, Dinesh Gundu Rao and Eshwar Khandre have spoken to AICC general secretary and in-charge of party affairs in Karnataka K C Venugopal about developments in the party
Published: 15th January 2019 04:45 AM | Last Updated: 15th January 2019 04:45 AM | A+A A-
KOLAR: With the BJP rumoured to be making all-out efforts to woo disgruntled Congress MLAs to destabilise the JD(S)-Congress coalition government, senior Congress leaders in the state have asked the party’s top brass to take the developments “seriously.”
ALSO READ | Yeddyurappa alleges JD(S)-Congress trying to lure BJP MLAs in Karnataka
According to sources, former chief minister Siddaramaiah, KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao and working president Eshwar Khandre have spoken to All India Congress Committee general secretary and in-charge of party affairs in Karnataka K C Venugopal about developments in the party and BJP’s alleged attempts to poach its MLAs.
“In the interest of the party and also considering all aspects senior leaders of the state have also brifed the high command by speaking to leaders like Venugopal, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ahmed Patel over the present development,” sources said.