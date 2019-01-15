Home States Karnataka

MLA poaching crisis in Karnataka reaches Delhi

According to sources, Siddaramaiah, Dinesh Gundu Rao and Eshwar Khandre have spoken to AICC general secretary and in-charge of party affairs in Karnataka K C Venugopal about developments in the party

Published: 15th January 2019 04:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2019 04:45 AM   |  A+A-

Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (File Photo)

By V Velayudham
Express News Service

KOLAR:  With the BJP rumoured to be making all-out efforts to woo disgruntled Congress MLAs to destabilise the JD(S)-Congress coalition government, senior Congress leaders in the state have asked the party’s top brass to take the developments “seriously.”

ALSO READ | Yeddyurappa alleges JD(S)-Congress trying to lure BJP MLAs in Karnataka

According to sources, former chief minister Siddaramaiah, KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao and working president Eshwar Khandre have spoken to All India Congress Committee general secretary and in-charge of party affairs in Karnataka K C Venugopal about developments in the party and BJP’s alleged attempts to poach its MLAs. 

“In the interest of the party and also considering all aspects senior leaders of the state have also brifed the high command by speaking to leaders like Venugopal, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ahmed Patel over the present development,” sources said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP Congress MLAs JDS Coalition Siddaramaiah Poaching

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Road safety gallery inaugurated at Chennai police commissioner's office
The Agasthyakoodam peak
Men-only Agasthykoodam peak in Kerala opens to women
Gallery
Mayawati with BSP founder Kanshi Ram. Kanshi Ram founded Bahujan Samaj Party in 1984 with the slogan of 'Bahujan hitaya Bahujan Sukhay'. She succeeded as the BSP chief after him in September 2003. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Mayawati: Political journey of the Dalit stalwart
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Cuteness alert! Good boys attend national-level dog show in Mysore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp