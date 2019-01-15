Experts to meet again to look into pelican deaths in Karnataka

Sreekantswamy B By

MANDYA: In the wake of deaths of Spot-billed pelicans at Kokkare Bellur Community Reserve in Maddur taluk of the district, a technical committee of experts is meeting again for two days from January 17.

The exclusive panel will visit the epicentre of the issue at Kokkare Bellur and surroundings with the intention of devising measures to prevent further such deaths of the species that attracts bird lovers in large numbers.

Since 2016, 94 birds have died, mounting pressure on authorities concerned to get to the root of its cause, which has remained unknown thus far. DCF (Wildlife division), Mysuru, Sidramappa M Chalkapure told The New Indian Express, “Following the deaths of 10-11 birds in the recent past, the meeting including experts from different parts of the state and the country will be conducted on the said days. Following a similar situation the previous year, the committee was constituted and a first meeting held. Accordingly, the level of implementation of the previous year’s recommendations and measures to be taken further will be discussed during the forthcoming session.”

"To ensure that experts attend the meeting without fail, it has also been conveyed that the meeting was convened at a short notice due to recurring deaths of Spot-billed Pelicans, during the current roosting season,” said a source privy to the meeting.

Water contaminated

When a Ph test was conducted on the water, it was found to be contaminated. However, the effect of the water on the health of birds that have died, if any, can be ascertained only after testing the water samples, it is learnt.

Lingegowda, who is also involved in the rescue of birds over the past 24 years, attributed the cause of contamination to the release of untreated sewage water from Pandavapura and surroundings, followed by industrial effluents from various sugar factories in K M Doddi and also the government-owned Mysugar.

Concerned villagers, led by Lingappa, had staged a protest to draw the attention of authorities concerned towards the death of birds with whom they have been sharing a strong bond, ever since they were initiated into the significance of ecology and conservation.