Five drown as car falls into canal in Karnataka

BELAGAVI: Tragic news reached Belagavi on the occasion of Makara Sankranti as five persons drowned in Ghataprabha left-bank canal when their car plunged into it late on Monday night at Kadabi-Shivapur, Saudatti taluk.

The incident occurred at 10 pm when the car driver lost control over the vehicle which skid off the road and fell into the canal.

There were six people in the car who were returning home via Kadabi-Shivapur after attending the funeral of their relative. According to the police, car driver Adiveppa Malagi managed to swim out of the canal but the other five suffocated to death in the submerged vehicle.

They have been identified as Pakiravva Pujeri (29), Hanumant Pujeri (60), Lagamanna Pujeri (38), Paravva Pujeri (50), Laxmi Pujeri (40). Three of the bodies were fished out by Tuesday morning from the canal while attempts were on to drag two other bodies out.