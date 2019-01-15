In final bid, BJP planning to resort to ‘Operation 19-19-19’ in Karnataka? 

Naushad Bijapur By

BELAGAVI: After a long-drawn futile exercise by a group of dissident Congress MLAs to topple the coalition government in the state, a section of the BJP leadership in New Delhi is said to be gearing up to make a last-ditch attempt to directly rope in 19 dissident Congress MLAs by resorting to an ‘operation’ from Mumbai.

The BJP’s operation — 19-19-19 — according to sources, will be a final attempt to make way for a BJP government in the state headed by party state president BS Yeddyurappa.

A group of rebel Congress leaders, headed by Ramesh Jarkiholi, has been camping in New Delhi for the past few weeks despite its failure to gather the numbers needed to topple the coalition. According to sources, a section of BJP leadership has decided to carry out the operation to grab the dissident Congress MLAs directly without depending on any of the rebel group’s leaders.

Before it ran out of all available options, sources said the BJP was keen to wind up its ongoing efforts to rope in the dissidents by shifting its ‘operation’ to Mumbai from New Delhi in the next few days.

While a group of dissidents continues to hold talks with BJP leaders in New Delhi, most are expected to gather in Mumbai where the saffron party is likely to resort to a do-or-die effort to pull the dissidents out of the Congress by January 19.

“The effort is to get at least 19 dissident legislators of the Congress to Mumbai in the next two days to end the prolonged exercise which the dissidents, as well as a section of BJP leadership, is working on to put the BJP on the seat of power in Karnataka,’’ sources said.

Already, several dissident leaders have met top BJP leaders, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, looking to jump ship but the coalition leadership has been able to keep some of them from doing so by initiating stringent measures.

If the sources are to be believed, a huge sum of money has already changed hands to keep the dissidents ready to switch sides as soon as they are asked to do so. However, the upcoming operation in Mumbai is believed to be successful if a few of the sulking legislators, who were so far reluctant to take a final call, reach Mumbai this time.

According to sources, once the political show shifts to Mumbai, it will be Fadnavis and Maharashtra minister Chandrakant Patil who will take the initiative to talk to all the dissidents for the final showdown. “If the talks with the Congress group in Mumbai works as expected, the BJP’s operation will lead to the fall of the state government,’’ sources added.

However, it is still unclear who from the Congress other than those in Ramesh Jarkiholi’s group will head to Mumbai even as speculations are rife that more than 15 Congress legislators are expected to arrive there any moment.

In Belagavi on Monday, Forest Minister Satish Jarkiholi, brother of dissident Ramesh Jarkiholi, said, “The speculations that there will be a ‘political revolution’ during Sankranti is nothing but an illusion. For the last seven months, much is hyped about Operation Lotus, but nothing has worked in favour of the BJP. No such operation will ever take place. The coalition government is safe.’’Satish also said it is unfair to speculate that Ramesh Jarkiholi would defect to the BJP if his mobile phone was kept switched off.