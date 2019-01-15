Home States Karnataka

Karnataka political crisis: State Congress MLAs inside, media posse outside Mumbai luxury hotel

Security was beefed up at the five-star resort in suburban Mumbai where two independent MLAs and reportedly four Congress MLAs from Karnataka are staying.

Published: 15th January 2019 10:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2019 10:13 PM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Attempts by mediapersons to sneak in a luxury hotel where some Congress MLAs from Karnataka were staying proved futile, amid talk of BJP's 'Operation Lotus' to topple the coalition government in the neighbouring state.

Security was beefed up at the five-star resort in suburban Mumbai where two independent MLAs and reportedly four Congress MLAs from Karnataka are staying.

The Congress suspects that some of its MLAs are lodged in the Powai-based hotel, kept secretly by BJP leaders.

ALSO READ: Fearing poaching from Congress-JD(S) alliance, Karnataka BJP legislators huddle at Haryana resort

Many journalists and Congress workers were seen in the vicinity of the hotel, searching for the "missing" Congress MLAs.

There was a large media presence outside the hotel Tuesday after the two independent MLAs announced they were withdrawing support to the Congress-JDS coalition government in Karnataka.

Earlier Tuesday, some media persons managed to sneek in the hotel but could not progress beyond the hotel lobby.

ALSO READ: Twitter war breaks out between Siddaramaiah and BJP over political turmoil in Karnataka

The hotel security and local police were at the main gate to monitor those entering the premises.

There were speculations that Karnataka Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar may visit the hotel but that did not materialise.

Shivakumar had on Sunday claimed that three Congress MLAs were camping at the hotel in the "company of some BJP leaders".

"We are aware of what has transpired there and how much has been offered to them," Shivakumar had said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress BJP JD(S) Karnataka Political Crisis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela- 2019: Visiting Kumbh Nagar, the smart tent city
Jallikattu is a bull-taming sport, played during pongal celebrations. The sport typically takes place in Alanganallur, near Madurai. (Photo | K K Sundar/EPS)
Jallikattu fever grips Palamedu village
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues.
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp