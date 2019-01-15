Home States Karnataka

Kashmir to Kanyakumari: This Englishman is discovering India one step at a time

The furniture businessman from London started his journey from Srinagar on August 10, 2018, and has already walked over 2,500 km

Published: 15th January 2019 04:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2019 05:48 PM   |  A+A-

By Arunkumar Huralimath  
Express News Service

KARWAR: At first glance, Rupert Scott appears to be like any other foreign backpacker on a visit to India. However, the British tourist is on an expedition to understand the diverse culture and multi-religious society of the country, an endeavour that stretches from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.

And, he is covering the entire distance on foot. Scott (26) has been walking along the length of India to feel the pulse of people in rural as well as urban areas, and experience how they live together despite belonging to different castes, religions, languages and culture.

The furniture businessman from London started his journey from Srinagar on August 10, 2018, and has already walked over 2,500 km, passing through Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Goa. He reached Karwar on January 14. He plans to reach Kanyakumari by February-end.

During his travel, he interacts with the local people to understand their way of life, and clicks photographs with them to keep a record. He has a lot to tell about his experiences in India so far, both good and bad.
Recalling his visit to Panipat, Haryana, Scott said he slept in open ground as it was late when he reached the city.

The police, however, advised him not to sleep there as he could be targeted by robbers. The cops took him in their vehicle and left him on a highway where there were no hotels or place to sleep. However, he managed to get a guesthouse with the help of locals.

Talking about the things he disliked, he cited the abundant use of plastic, disposal of waste in public places, noise pollution, and gender discrimination.

“Women are not free like men. They have to give birth, nourish kids and run the family, but they are restricted at home. I observed this throughout my journey and I do not like it,” Scott said. He is also interested in Indian furniture and interior design and wants to use some of the ideas in his business in London.

