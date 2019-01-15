Home States Karnataka

My government is stable, I am totally 'relaxed': Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy

Seeking to put up a brave front after two independent MLAs withdrew support to the ruling JD(S)-Congress, Kumaraswamy said, "I know my strength. My government is stable. Don't worry."

Published: 15th January 2019 06:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2019 06:04 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal/EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Dismissing any threat to the Congress-JDS dispensation in the state after two MLAs withdrew their support, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy Tuesday said his government was stable and he was "totally relaxed".

He added, "Whatever are the episodes in our Kannada (TV) channels going on from last one week I am enjoying it."

Taking a swipe at the BJP, the chief minister said, "What is going to happen? If two independents declare support (to BJP). What will be the numbers? I am totally relaxed."

Independent legislator H Nagesh and KPJP's R Shankar have written to Governor Vajubhai Vala announcing withdrawal of their support to the seven-month-old Kumaraswamy government.

Both the Congress and the BJP have been accusing each other of trying to lure legislators.

The BJP MLAs are presently camping in Gurgaon, amid reports that some Congress and Independent MLAs are staying at a hotel in Mumbai.

Karnataka politics karnataka MLAs withdraw support JD(S)-Congress coalition

