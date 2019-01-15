Home States Karnataka

No threat to my government, says Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy

Downplaying the BJP’s claim of the collapse of his government, Kumaraswamy said the present arrangement in the coalition government will be for the next five years.

From left: Minister D K Shivakumar, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara have a chat at the Karnataka Power Corporation Office in Bengaluru on Monday | Express

By Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has dismissed any threat to his government following strong rumours about the collapse of the JD(S)-Congress coalition government in the state and realignment of parties with the support of the BJP. He also claimed that he was in touch with the three MLAs camping in Mumbai.

“The MLAs in Mumbai are my friends and I have also spoken to them over phone. BJP MLAs in Delhi are also my good friends. They have gone to Mumbai for their personal work after informing me. No Congress or JD(S) MLAs are in the mood to switch over to the BJP,” he said on Monday.

Downplaying the BJP’s claim of the collapse of his government, Kumaraswamy said the present arrangement in the coalition government will be for the next five years.

“I know how to save the government, give good governance. But it is unfortunate that a section of the media is predicting the fall of the government, and have even come out with deadlines and dates of imposition of President’s rule. Will I be so cool if there is any possibility of my government being pulled down?” he said.

Stating that the BJP is very much active with Operation Lotus, he said the saffron party, on the pretext of preparing the ground for the Lok Sabha election, have approached a few MLAs in a bid to lure them. “I am closely tracking the BJP and I am confident that they will not be successful,” he clarified.

Flaying Prime Minister Narendra Modi for terming that the Congress is treating the Chief Minister like a clerk, Kumaraswamy said, “I neither know from were this word clerk originated nor why Modi is using this word. We are working in coordination in the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is shaken, fearing instability after the Lok Sabha election.”

Kumaraswamy said his party and the Congress have come to an understanding to fight the polls jointly at both the national and state level. Meanwhile, Kumaraswamy on Monday cleared the appointment of V Muniyappa as his political secretary.

