Karnataka to host national seminar on Constitution

Published: 15th January 2019 04:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2019 04:35 AM   |  A+A-

Priyank Kharge (PTI file photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As if to set the agenda to take on the Modi-led Union government ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka will host a national seminar on the Constitution.

The two-day event, scheduled to be held on January 22 and 23 at Lalit Ashok Hotel, is likely to see a keynote address by Congress president Rahul Gandhi or former prime minister Manmohan Singh or former vice-president Hamid Ansari.

A host of academics, politicians, activists, historians and ideologues have been pulled in to discuss various topics of state-sponsored surveillance, reservation politics, the autonomy of the Judiciary and safeguarding the Constitution, which the Congress has been using as ammo against the Centre.

‘Conversation of Constitution’ — the national event will be followed by a state-level conference ‘Samvidhanada Sambhashanegalu’, later in January or early February.

The Social Welfare Department will host both events ahead of the 2nd edition of the International Conference on Dr BR Ambedkar that was introduced by the then Siddaramaiah government.  “We are talking about rights and freedom of expression. There have to be political and social overtones,” said Priyank Kharge, Social Welfare Minister.

