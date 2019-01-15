Home States Karnataka

Two independent MLAs withdraw support for ruling JD(S)-Congress coalition in Karnataka

Legislators H Nagesh and R Shankar have withdrawn their support from the government.

Independent MLA H Nagesh has withdrawn support of the JD(S)-Congress coalition government in Karnataka. (Photo: ANI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a move that is sure to put the Karnataka government on the edge, two independent MLAs H Nagesh from Mulibaglu constituency and former minister R Shankar from Ranebennur have withdrawn their support to the JDS-Congress coalition government.

In a letter addressed to Governor Vajubhai Vala dated January 15, the two MLAs have requested immediate action after withdrawing their support to the HD Kumaraswamy-led coalition government. 

Speaking to news agency ANI, Independent MLA H Nagesh said that he had supported the JD(S)-Congress combine to provide good and stable government which has utterly failed. Nagesh said that he has decided to support BJP to form a stable government.

ALSO READ | No threat to my government, says Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy

The other independent MLA Shankar said that today is Makar Sankranti and on this day he wants a change in government to an efficient one.

Independent MLA R Shankar (Photo: ANI)

The withdrawal of support by both MLAs comes at a time the BJP has herded all its MLAs at a hotel in Gurugram and some MLAs of the Congress have gone incommunicado. The MLAs decision comes at a time speculations of horse trading is rife in Karnataka political scenario.

Even as Congress leaders continue to claim that the coalition is not under threat, AICC secretary and Karnataka incharge and KC Venugopal has been holding emergency meetings since Tuesday morning to control damage to the coalition. 

(with inputs from ANI)

