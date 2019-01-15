Home States Karnataka

Will it be Nikhil Gowda vs Abhishek Ambareesh in Mandya polls?

JD(S) leaders, including MLA M Srinivas, have urged Kumaraswamy to field Nikhil.

Published: 15th January 2019 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2019 04:32 AM   |  A+A-

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: With JD(S) MLAs and other leaders pitching the candidature of Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil Gowda from Mandya for Lok Sabha polls, fans of late actor Ambareesh are now looking at his wife Sumalatha and son Abhishek to enter politics.

ALSO READ | Wary of JD(S) laying claim, Congress MPs go to bosses to save seats

It is being said that a condolence meeting organised by Ambareesh’s fans in Mandya on January 12, which was attended by top film stars, did not see the presence of Kumaraswamy, district- in-charge minister C S Puttaraju or Transport Minister D C Thammanna, who is also a native of Doddarasenakere village, because they thought that the actor’s fans may demand a ticket for Sumalatha or Abhishek.  

Kumaraswamy’s grief-filled gestures after Ambareesh’s death earned him appreciation from all quarters. But the decision of JD(S) to skip the meet has raised eyebrows in political circles as well as among Ambareesh’s fans.

The actor’s family came to Mandya to thank all those who stood with them for over four decades.

Sumalatha appealed to people to bless Abhishek. “We want you people to show your love, protect him,” she said, as the crowd cheered. Actors Jaggesh, Shivaraj Kumar and others also asked them to support Abhishek in his film career and other endeavours.

Kumaraswamy, however, said on January 14 that his absence from the condolence meeting was not intentional, as he was pre-occupied with other responsibilities.

He added that the question of giving a ticket to Ambareesh’s family does not arise as he was in Congress and had not joined JD(S). Ambareesh’s followers certainly want the family to inherit his legacy to serve the public. Former minister A Manju, a rival of the Deve Gowda family, has stated that Abhishek should contest from Mandya.

On the other hand, local JD(S) leaders, including MLA M Srinivas, have urged Kumaraswamy to field Nikhil. Kumaraswamy said that party leaders want Nikhil to be fielded, as they want to strengthen the bond between the family and Mandya.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mandya polls Karnataka polls Nikhil Gowda Abhishek Ambareesh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Road safety gallery inaugurated at Chennai police commissioner's office
The Agasthyakoodam peak
Men-only Agasthykoodam peak in Kerala opens to women
Gallery
Mayawati with BSP founder Kanshi Ram. Kanshi Ram founded Bahujan Samaj Party in 1984 with the slogan of 'Bahujan hitaya Bahujan Sukhay'. She succeeded as the BSP chief after him in September 2003. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Mayawati: Political journey of the Dalit stalwart
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Cuteness alert! Good boys attend national-level dog show in Mysore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp