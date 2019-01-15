Will it be Nikhil Gowda vs Abhishek Ambareesh in Mandya polls?

K Shiva Kumar By

MYSURU: With JD(S) MLAs and other leaders pitching the candidature of Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil Gowda from Mandya for Lok Sabha polls, fans of late actor Ambareesh are now looking at his wife Sumalatha and son Abhishek to enter politics.

It is being said that a condolence meeting organised by Ambareesh’s fans in Mandya on January 12, which was attended by top film stars, did not see the presence of Kumaraswamy, district- in-charge minister C S Puttaraju or Transport Minister D C Thammanna, who is also a native of Doddarasenakere village, because they thought that the actor’s fans may demand a ticket for Sumalatha or Abhishek.

Kumaraswamy’s grief-filled gestures after Ambareesh’s death earned him appreciation from all quarters. But the decision of JD(S) to skip the meet has raised eyebrows in political circles as well as among Ambareesh’s fans.

The actor’s family came to Mandya to thank all those who stood with them for over four decades.

Sumalatha appealed to people to bless Abhishek. “We want you people to show your love, protect him,” she said, as the crowd cheered. Actors Jaggesh, Shivaraj Kumar and others also asked them to support Abhishek in his film career and other endeavours.

Kumaraswamy, however, said on January 14 that his absence from the condolence meeting was not intentional, as he was pre-occupied with other responsibilities.

He added that the question of giving a ticket to Ambareesh’s family does not arise as he was in Congress and had not joined JD(S). Ambareesh’s followers certainly want the family to inherit his legacy to serve the public. Former minister A Manju, a rival of the Deve Gowda family, has stated that Abhishek should contest from Mandya.

On the other hand, local JD(S) leaders, including MLA M Srinivas, have urged Kumaraswamy to field Nikhil. Kumaraswamy said that party leaders want Nikhil to be fielded, as they want to strengthen the bond between the family and Mandya.