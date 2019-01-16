Five of family drown as car plunges into canal in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: TrAgedy struck this Belagavi family as five of its members drowned when their car plunged into the Ghataprabha left-bank canal at Kadabi-Shivapur, Saudatti taluk, on Monday night.

The victims have been identified as Pakiravva Pujeri (29), Hanumant Pujeri (60), Lagamanna Pujeri (38), Paravva Pujeri (50) and Laxmi Pujeri (40). All were residents of Gokak town.

The family was returning home after attending the funeral of their relative.

According to the police, driver Adiveppa Malagi lost control over the vehicle which skidded off the road and fell into the canal at 10 pm. Malagi managed to swim out of the canal, but the five others suffocated to death in the sunken vehicle, police said. The driver fled the spot and the police are on the look-out

for him. Three bodies were fished out by Tuesday morning while attempts were on till late in the evening to retrieve the other two bodies.

Police said the Pujeri family had attended the funeral of their relative at Kadabi-Shivapur which falls on the other side of Ghataprabha left-bank canal. They left at night after the funeral rituals to reach Gokak, which is merely 30-km from the canal. When the Indica Vista car reached the road adjacent to the canal, the driver lost control over it while negotiating a turn. The vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into the canal. The canal did not have safety-railings along its banks.A case has been registered at Murgod Police station.