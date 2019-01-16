Home States Karnataka

Five of family drown as car plunges into canal in Karnataka

TrAgedy struck this Belagavi family as five of its members drowned when their car plunged into the Ghataprabha left-bank canal at Kadabi-Shivapur, Saudatti taluk, on Monday night.

Published: 16th January 2019 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2019 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

The car which plunged into the canal at Saudatti taluk was dragged out on Tuesday

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: TrAgedy struck this Belagavi family as five of its members drowned when their car plunged into the Ghataprabha left-bank canal at Kadabi-Shivapur, Saudatti taluk, on Monday night.
The victims have been identified as Pakiravva Pujeri (29), Hanumant Pujeri (60), Lagamanna Pujeri (38), Paravva Pujeri (50) and Laxmi Pujeri (40). All were residents of Gokak town. 
The family was returning home after attending the funeral of their relative. 

According to the police, driver Adiveppa Malagi lost control over the vehicle which skidded off the road and fell into the canal at 10 pm. Malagi managed to swim out of the canal, but the five others suffocated to death in the sunken vehicle, police said. The driver fled the spot and the police are on the look-out 
for him. Three bodies were fished out by Tuesday morning while attempts were on till late in the evening to retrieve the other two bodies. 

Police said the Pujeri family had attended the funeral of their relative at Kadabi-Shivapur which falls on the other side of Ghataprabha left-bank canal. They left at night after the funeral rituals to reach Gokak, which is merely 30-km from the canal. When the Indica Vista car reached the road adjacent to the canal, the driver lost control over it while negotiating a turn. The vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into the canal. The canal did not have safety-railings along its banks.A case has been registered at Murgod Police station.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela- 2019: Visiting Kumbh Nagar, the smart tent city
Jallikattu is a bull-taming sport, played during pongal celebrations. The sport typically takes place in Alanganallur, near Madurai. (Photo | K K Sundar/EPS)
Jallikattu fever grips Palamedu village
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues.
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp