Karnataka MLA poaching: A risk worth taking for BJP ahead of polls

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seems to be making an all-out effort to topple the coalition government in Karnataka by wooing disgruntled Congress MLAs. Given the number of MLAs required, the task looks difficult, but the party seems to have set the ball rolling by getting two independent MLAs to withdraw their support to the JD(S)-Congress government.

In the next two-three days, it will be clear if the BJP manages to pull it off or end up regretting over a botched-up operation.

According to party insiders, it is a risk worth taking with just three months to go for the Lok Sabha elections. The party is keen to show that the coalition experiment that started from Karnataka in May 2018 is a failure.

“The party leaders seem to have taken a calculated risk,” sources in the BJP said.

“The BJP is facing a crucial battle in 2019 and the Central leadership is doing everything to win it. Not having a JD(S)-Congress coalition government in power in Karnataka during the elections will certainly help the BJP,” said a source.

For BJP, consolidation of Congress and JD(S) votes is a cause for concern. In the recent bypolls to the three Lok Sabha and two assembly constituencies, the coalition parties won four seats. What is even more worrying for BJP is that they reduced the BJP’s victory margin significantly thanks to consolidation of the Congress and JD(S) votes in BS Yeddyurappa’s home district—Shivamogga.

The BJP, however, is likely to face a backlash for bringing down a government that has taken several pro-farmer measures, including the Rs 48,000 crore farm loan waiver.

According to political analyst Mohan Ram, the BJP is talking about “Stability versus coalition,” and it wants to show that that mahagatbandan (coalition) is a big failure.

“They also seem to be concerned that if Congress -JD(S) go to the Lok Sabha polls together with the coalition government in power, the BJP may not get more than 12 seats,” he said. The party will be accused of indulging in horse-trading, and if the JD(S) and Congress play the “victim” card, it may hurt BJP in the LS polls.