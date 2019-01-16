Argument in parking lot ends in Karnataka youth’s murder

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: A verbal altercation over a petty matter that began at a parking lot ended in the death of a 24-year-old man. The victim, who was stabbed on Sunday night, died on Monday night. The police have arrested three men and are investigating the incident.

The victim, Uttam Bhongale, was under treatment at KIMS Hospital after he suffered deep cuts on his neck and stomach. The Keshwapur police on Monday picked up the three accused — Sunil Samdam (23), Sanni Mothkuri (20), and Michal Kuppual (23) — on charges of murder. All the accused are residents of Mantur Road.

The incident took place when Uttam, a resident of Keshwapur, had gone to a dance programme on Railway Grounds with a friend. While parking his vehicle, Uttam hit the bike of Sunil. The two got into an argument, following which Sunil called his friends who came carrying weapons. Sunil then allegedly stabbed Uttam with a dagger, leaving him in a pool of blood.

The assailants fled the scene but left their two-wheeler behind. The bike bore no registration number, but the police found a photocopy of Sunil’s Aadhaar card in its box.

“It was a petty fight that resulted in the murder. The accused and the victim spoke harshly to each other,” police said.