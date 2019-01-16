Home States Karnataka

Argument in parking lot ends in Karnataka youth’s murder

A verbal altercation over a petty matter that began at a parking lot ended in the death of a 24-year-old man. The victim, who was stabbed on Sunday night, died on Monday night.

Published: 16th January 2019 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2019 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: A verbal altercation over a petty matter that began at a parking lot ended in the death of a 24-year-old man. The victim, who was stabbed on Sunday night, died on Monday night. The police have arrested three men and are investigating the incident.

The victim, Uttam Bhongale, was under treatment at KIMS Hospital after he suffered deep cuts on his neck and stomach. The Keshwapur police on Monday picked up the three accused — Sunil Samdam (23), Sanni Mothkuri (20), and Michal Kuppual (23) — on charges of murder. All the accused are residents of Mantur Road.

The incident took place when Uttam, a resident of Keshwapur, had gone to a dance programme on Railway Grounds with a friend. While parking his vehicle, Uttam hit the bike of Sunil. The two got into an argument, following which Sunil called his friends who came carrying weapons. Sunil then allegedly stabbed Uttam with a dagger, leaving him in a pool of blood.

The assailants fled the scene but left their two-wheeler behind. The bike bore no registration number, but the police found a photocopy of Sunil’s Aadhaar card in its box. 
“It was a petty fight that resulted in the murder. The accused and the victim spoke harshly to each other,” police said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela- 2019: Visiting Kumbh Nagar, the smart tent city
Jallikattu is a bull-taming sport, played during pongal celebrations. The sport typically takes place in Alanganallur, near Madurai. (Photo | K K Sundar/EPS)
Jallikattu fever grips Palamedu village
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues.
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp