BJP seeking legal opinion to ensure success of ‘Operation Lotus’

BELAGAVI: If a top BJP leader is to be believed, the much-hyped operation to topple the coalition government is heading for a climax. A group of 14 disgruntled Congress MLAs headed by Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi is only waiting for the BJP leadership’s nod to join the party by resigning from their seats, says the leader who is the man behind the ongoing Operation Lotus in Mumbai.

While five of the sulking legislators of the Congress, including Jarkiholi, are staying in a posh hotel in Mumbai, the location of some others in Mumbai and Kolhapur has been kept secret by the BJP leadership.

“The BJP leadership in-charge of the operation is seeking legal opinions before taking a final call on whether to ask the disgruntled legislators to quit their seats. Legal opinions are being sought to ensure that the party’s decision to bring the government down does not backfire,’’ sources added.

The BJP high command has set January 23 as the deadline for Yeddyurappa’s team to wind up the operation, whether or not it clicks by then. “Independent MLAs would not have withdrawn support if they were not convinced of the success of the ongoing efforts of the BJP,’’ claim sources.

Satish Jarkiholi, however, admitted in Belagavi that four to five party MLAs are disgruntled, but they alone could not put the coalition government in trouble.

“It may not be possible for the BJP to achieve the numbers to topple the government at this point. I am going to Bengaluru on Wednesday and will meet AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal,’’ he added.

While BJP sources claim 14 Congress MLAs are ready to quit their seats and join BJP, another source in Mumbai said, currently Ramesh’s group has a total of eight MLAs, including Ramesh. The others are H Nagesh, R Shankar, Nagendra, Mahesh Kumathalli, Umesh Jadhav, Bheema Nayak and Ganesh.