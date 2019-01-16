Home States Karnataka

MLA poaching: Congress ministers gave only assurances, says Nagesh

Former MLA Kothur Manjunath had campaigned in favour of Nagesh which led to his victory and said they will make attempts to bring him back to the party.
 

Published: 16th January 2019 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2019 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

By V Velayudham
Express News Service

KOLAR: “There is no proper understanding between the Congress and JD(S) in the coalition government. Only to form a stable government that works for people’s welfare, I decided to support the BJP,” said Mulbagal Independent MLA Nagesh.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Nagesh said, “The Congress has not rewarded me, though I extended support to the coalition government. They failed to keep their promises and only gave assurances.”He said his constituency (Mulbagal) has been neglected and no funds were released for development works.

Nagesh said, “It took three months for me to transfer a tahsildhar in the Congress-JD(S) coalition government. Congress leaders and ministers have forgotten the help they received during 
the formation of the government.”

Nagesh said even state in-charge, KC Venugopal had failed to recognise him and he had given only assurances.

“Even during the Congress Legislature party meet, I have shown my displeasure,” he said.

Replying to a question on whether he met BJP national president Amit Shah, he said he has not met any BJP leader. He has decided to support the BJP to form a new government on his own and said he has not got any money or promises.

To another question, he said he had never met Minister D K Shivakumar.When Nagesh was contacted by this TNIE reporter over his mobile phone, he asked the reporter to give him a WhatsApp call.

District Congress Committee president Chandra Reddy said the Congress made Nagesh Mulbagal MLA. Former MLA Kothur Manjunath had campaigned in favour of Nagesh which led to his victory and said they will make attempts to bring him back to the party.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nagesh Coalition MLA poaching BJP Congress JDS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela- 2019: Visiting Kumbh Nagar, the smart tent city
Jallikattu is a bull-taming sport, played during pongal celebrations. The sport typically takes place in Alanganallur, near Madurai. (Photo | K K Sundar/EPS)
Jallikattu fever grips Palamedu village
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues.
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp