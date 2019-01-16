MLA poaching: Congress ministers gave only assurances, says Nagesh

V Velayudham By

Express News Service

KOLAR: “There is no proper understanding between the Congress and JD(S) in the coalition government. Only to form a stable government that works for people’s welfare, I decided to support the BJP,” said Mulbagal Independent MLA Nagesh.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Nagesh said, “The Congress has not rewarded me, though I extended support to the coalition government. They failed to keep their promises and only gave assurances.”He said his constituency (Mulbagal) has been neglected and no funds were released for development works.

Nagesh said, “It took three months for me to transfer a tahsildhar in the Congress-JD(S) coalition government. Congress leaders and ministers have forgotten the help they received during

the formation of the government.”

Nagesh said even state in-charge, KC Venugopal had failed to recognise him and he had given only assurances.

“Even during the Congress Legislature party meet, I have shown my displeasure,” he said.

Replying to a question on whether he met BJP national president Amit Shah, he said he has not met any BJP leader. He has decided to support the BJP to form a new government on his own and said he has not got any money or promises.

To another question, he said he had never met Minister D K Shivakumar.When Nagesh was contacted by this TNIE reporter over his mobile phone, he asked the reporter to give him a WhatsApp call.

District Congress Committee president Chandra Reddy said the Congress made Nagesh Mulbagal MLA. Former MLA Kothur Manjunath had campaigned in favour of Nagesh which led to his victory and said they will make attempts to bring him back to the party.

