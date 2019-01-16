Home States Karnataka

Congress MLAs in Mumbai unreachable to media, not to me: Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy

The Congress had alleged that its three MLAs were taken to Mumbai by the BJP in an attempt to lure them into their fold.

Published: 16th January 2019 12:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2019 12:53 PM   |  A+A-

HD Kumaraswamy

Karnataka​ CM Kumaraswamy (File | EPS)

By ANI

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday said the Congress MLAs who are in Mumbai are constantly in touch with him and assured that the three legislators will come back.

Speaking to media here, Kumaraswamy reaffirmed that the Janata Dal (Secular)-Congress coalition is going on smoothly in Karnataka.

"MLAs (Congress MLAs in Mumbai hotel) are unreachable to the media, not to me. I am in touch with everybody and I am speaking to everybody, they will come back. Our coalition is going on smoothly. I was relaxed and I am relaxed. Don't worry, be happy," the Chief Minister said.

The Congress had alleged that its three MLAs were taken to Mumbai by the BJP in an attempt to lure them into their fold.

The BJP, while dismissing these claims, alleged poaching attempts by the Congress. The BJP, in fact, has housed all its 104 MLAs in a hotel in Gurugram, fearing poaching by the Congress.

The situation in Karnataka intensified on Tuesday after two independent MLAs, H Nagesh and R Shankar, pulled out of the JD(S)-Congress government.

Nagesh and Shankar wrote separate letters to the Governor conveying their decision to withdraw support to the government.

READ: No threat to coalition government, says Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy

In the 224-member Assembly, JD(S) has 37 MLAs and its coalition partner has 80. It has the support of some Independents in the House where the majority figure is 113.

The withdrawal of support by the two Independent MLAs will not affect the stability of the government but it comes against the backdrop of a political drama wherein the Congress and Opposition BJP are leveling charges of horse-trading.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders KC Venugopal, Siddaramaiah, and Dinesh Gundu Rao are having a closed-door meeting at Kumara Krupa Guest House in Bengaluru.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
JD(S)-Congress coalition Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy Congress MLAs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela- 2019: Visiting Kumbh Nagar, the smart tent city
Jallikattu is a bull-taming sport, played during pongal celebrations. The sport typically takes place in Alanganallur, near Madurai. (Photo | K K Sundar/EPS)
Jallikattu fever grips Palamedu village
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues.
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp