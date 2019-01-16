Government offices unevenly distributed: Hyderabad-Karnataka people

Shreyas H S By

Express News Service

RAICHUR: Based on several pleas made by the people of North Karnataka for a separate state, the state government transferred nine public offices to various districts of the region, which it hoped would pacify locals.

That wasn’t to be, as activists and political analysts from the “backward” region are not impressed. According to them, government offices have been distributed unevenly. Most of such offices have gone to the Mumbai-Karnataka region, they claim.

Raghavendra Kushtagi, founder and honorary president of Jana Sangram Parishat and a veteran H-K activist, told TNIE that Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigama Limited, which was transferred to Almatti must have been set up in Raichur “as water from Krishna river is mostly used by its people, alongside citizens of Yadgir. “The state should have chosen either of the two districts as the river water is extensively used for irrigation by farmers of these regions.”

On the other hand, he opined that the textile infrastructure development corporation should have been transferred to districts in H-K. It must be noted that cotton is abundantly grown in the districts of the region, especially in Raichur, Yadgir and Kalaburagi. “The directorate of archeology, museum and heritage office is of no help to the people of this region. How can these help in resolving various sufferings of local people and farmers?” he asked.

Nine state-level offices shifted to North Karnataka

Following several protests and outrage over “neglecting” NK, in the budget session, and demanding for a separate statehood, the state government arrived at the decision of shifting nine state-level offices to different places in Hyderabad-Karnataka and Mumbai-Karnataka regions. The decision was made in the cabinet during the recently held Belagavi sessions.



Departments shifted

Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Limited - Almatti in Bagalkot

Karnataka State Irrigation Corporation Limited - Davanagere

Karnataka State Textile Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited - Belagavi

Office of the Commissioner for Cane Development and Director of Sugar - Belagavi

Karnataka Water Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board - Hubli in Dharwad

Office for one member of Karnataka Human Rights Commission - Dharwad

Office of the Director of Archeology, museum and Heritage - Hampi in Bellary

Two offices of Karnataka Information Commission - Kalaburagi and Belagavi

One office of the deputy Lokayukta - Dharwad