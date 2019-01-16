Home States Karnataka

In his coracle, Karnataka septuagenarian saved many lives 

For the last 60 years, Mallanna is engaged in providing coracle service for hundreds who travel across.

Published: 16th January 2019 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2019 05:49 AM

Mallanna in his coracle

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: At 76, Mallanna rows schoolchildren, college students and people from one side of the Tunga river to another on his coracle.

Tunga river runs inside Shivamogga city. On one side of the bank, the old city exists, while on the other side, villages, old extensions and new extensions that came up in last decade. People and villagers on the other side (on Bengaluru-Honnavar bypass road) have to take a five-km route to reach the old city and main city areas. To avoid the distance, they depend on Mallanna’s coracle regularly.

For the last 60 years, Mallanna is engaged in providing coracle service for hundreds who travel across. Speaking about his service, Mallanna told TNIE that it is our ancestral work and even my father did the same work. “I started this when I was about 15 years. Thereafter, it has become a livelihood. Whatever the people pay, I take,” he said. 

Works 365 days

Usually, during the rainy season, Tunga river is in spate and thereafter, the water level recedes. A coracle is required to cross the river even during winter and summer seasons. So Mallanna’s service runs through the year. 

People and students from Madari Palya, Savai Palya, Wadi-e-Huda, Urgadur and neighbouring villages depend upon the coracle service to save time. 

“We don’t have local bus service to reach Gandhi Bazaar and surrounding areas where JPN high school, JPN College, Indian school and other working hubs are located,” said high school and college students.

Mallanna’s coracle service is available between 8.30 am and 6.30 pm. He lives alone in Madari palya, as he lost his wife about 20 years ago. His son works in Ripponpet, while his daughter lives in Mysuru. 

‘Service above self’

Mallanna has saved about 40 lives, and majority of them were jilted lovers who attempted suicide. Even at 76, Mallanna is healthy and earns `200 to `300 a day. He has never expected any reward or support from the government. His work, he says, is ‘service above self’.
 

Shivamogga Tunga Coracle

